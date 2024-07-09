Chhattisgarh cabinet decides to set up ‘Good Governance and Convergence Dept’

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday decided to form a separate “Good Governance and Convergence Department” for the effective implementation of state government welfare policies, good governance, and addressing public issues, an official statement said. The Chhattisgarh cabinet decided to create a new department at its meeting chaired by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai (ANI)

It said the decision was taken at a cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai.

The cabinet has decided that the department will include e-Review, e-Public Service Guarantee, and Digital Secretariat which currently come under the General Administration department, the statement said.

The statement said the cabinet has also approved the amendment of “Chhattisgarh Government Work (Allocation) Rules” in this connection.

The government added that the cabinet also decided to implement the National Education Policy 2020.

“Under this policy, children will be imparted education in the local language or dialect up to the 5th standard. Additionally, it recommends ensuring education for all from pre-primary to 12th standard. The existing 10+2 academic structure will be replaced with the 5+3+3+4 structure to provide equitable and inclusive education,” the official statement said.

The cabinet has also decided to extend the registration date to provide housing to homeless, economically weaker, and lower-class families in Naya Raipur by three years. Under Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana, affordable housing facilities are being developed in Naya Raipur, and the registration date to avail of the scheme has been extended from March 31, 2024, to March 31, 2027.