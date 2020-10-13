e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes

Chhattisgarh CM asks Chief Justice of HC to notify fast track courts for sexual crimes

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said there is an urgent need for prompt consideration for the victims of sexual crimes to get speedy justice and exemplary punishment for the accused.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:48 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that sexual offences against women and children are a matter of grave concern in the country and need immediate attention.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that sexual offences against women and children are a matter of grave concern in the country and need immediate attention. (PTI)
         

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court PR Ramchandra Menon requesting him to notify fast track courts in all the districts for speedy hearing and disposal of cases of sexual offences.

Baghel in his letter on Monday said that sexual offences against women and children are a matter of grave concern in the country and need immediate attention.

“Despite the fact that adequate laws have been made on the above subject these kinds of heinous crimes are not decreasing in number. Additionally, delayed justice is also a matter of concern,” he wrote.

The CM said that in cases of sexual offences against women and children, there’s an urgent need for prompt consideration for the victims to get speedy justice and exemplary punishment for the accused. “It is our responsibility to ensure that,” the letter said.

Baghel also said that the required number of fast track courts for cases related to sexual offences should be notified in all the districts of the state for which the time period and time limit of hearing of such cases will be prescribed.

The state government has affirmed that it will provide all necessary cooperation in the matter.

tags
top news
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
UK moves closer to infect healthy people with Covid-19 to aid vaccine efforts
UK moves closer to infect healthy people with Covid-19 to aid vaccine efforts
Amid fluid opposition tie-ups in UP, SP-RLD may forge long-term alliance
Amid fluid opposition tie-ups in UP, SP-RLD may forge long-term alliance
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief
‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In