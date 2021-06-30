Chhattisgarh CM Baghel writes to PM Modi over supply of fertilisers

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an additional supply of 150,000 metric tonnes of urea and 150,000 metric tonnes of diammonium phosphate to the state in July, officials said on Wednesday. He said according to the supply plan, only 57% of fertilisers have been supplied to Chhattisgarh in June due to which Kharif farming will be affected.

Baghel said about 80% of people of the state are linked with agriculture and that Kharif season is very important from the state when crops are sown on about 4.8 million hectares.

“The Government of India has given the approval to meet the proposed demand of 1.175 million metric tonnes of fertilisers by the state of Chhattisgarh for the Kharif 2021 season but according to the demand and supply plan, fertilisers are not being supplied to the state. According to the supply plan in the month of June, only 57% fertiliser has been supplied,” said Baghel in his letter.