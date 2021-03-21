Home / India News / Chhattisgarh CM reviews Covid-19 situation, orders closure of all schools, colleges
Chhattisgarh CM reviews Covid-19 situation, orders closure of all schools, colleges

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's meeting came a day after Chhattisgarh recorded 1,273 cases, the highest single-day spike in this year, on Saturday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:30 PM IST
Chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel addressing a rally in West Bengal. (PTI File Photo )

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel Sunday held a meeting with state ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state following which all educational institutions and anganwadis were ordered to remain closed till further notice.

“Only exams of Class 10, 12, final year of colleges, and medical college batches will be held physically with appropriate physical distancing and other precautions,” a senior official said, and clarified that the rule applies to all government as well as private institutions.

Agriculture minister Ravindra Choubey told news agency PTI, "In view of the present situation, immediate directives have been issued to restrict children from visiting anganwadi centres and students from coming to schools and colleges, which have been asked to continue academic activities online."

The high level meeting came a day after Chhattisgarh recorded 1,273 cases, the highest single-day spike in this year, on Saturday. The state's caseload stood at 3,23,153, as of Saturday, including 3,11,520 recoveries, and 3,940 deaths.

Amid rising Covid-19 cases across the country, the chief minister has directed officials to ensure strict adherence to all preventive measures and guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection. He has told people to strictly adhere to norms like wearing masks and practising social distancing.

With Holi celebrations scheduled for later this month, and functions like marriage and funerals involving large gatherings, Baghel has instructed officials to issue necessary guidelines.

During the meeting, the chief minister called for increasing the number of daily Covid-19 tests. In order to remain prepared for Covid-19 upsurge, he has asked hospitals to keep beds ready in all Covid-19 hospitals and isolation centre with oxygen facilities

Baghel also asked officials to expedite the vaccination of health workers, frontline workers, citizens above 60 years of age, and people with co-morbidities aged between 45 years to 59 years.

