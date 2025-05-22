Chhattisgarh: CoBRA commando, Maoist killed in Sukma district

Narayanpur: A commando of the CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and a suspected Maoist were killed during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Thursday, police said. The deceased commando of the CoBRA unit was identified as Mehul Solanki. (Representative file photo)

According to the police, two more commandos were injured in the encounter in Tumrel village area of the district. The identification of the deceased Maoist is yet to be done. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway.

The deceased commando was identified as Mehul Solanki. “An IAF (Indian Air Force) helicopter has been pressed into service to evacuate the injured,” an officer said.

The CoBRA is an elite unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

“The operation is being led by the 210th battalion of CRPF’s CoBRA and has troops from Chhattisgarh Police, DRG (district reserve guard) and STF (special task force) following an intel of Maoists camping in the jungle,” a statement issued by the Sukma police said.

“The encounter started and later after the firing stopped body of Maoist was recovered from the spot. Three CoBRA commandos were sustained bullet injuries and later one died,” the statement added.

This follows the gunning down of 27 Maoists, including Communist Party of India (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju, in an encounter with security forces in the Narayanpur forests of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning.