Chhattisgarh: Couple killed, son injured as house collapses due to heavy rain

Raipur: A couple was killed and their minor son was injured after their mud house collapsed in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, police said. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place in Ramgarh village. After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris, said the police, adding the injured boy was admitted to a hospital in Gaurela, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police said that due to incessant rainfall in the area since the last few days, a portion of the house collapsed, in which Dinesh Vakre, 40, and his wife Sharda were buried and killed while their eight-year-old son received serious injuries.