 Chhattisgarh: Couple killed, son injured as house collapses due to heavy rain | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh: Couple killed, son injured as house collapses due to heavy rain

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2024 06:26 PM IST

Due to incessant rainfall in the area since the last few days, a portion of the house collapsed, in which Dinesh Vakre, 40, and his wife Sharda were buried and killed

Raipur: A couple was killed and their minor son was injured after their mud house collapsed in Chhattisgarh’s Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Sunday, police said.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

The incident took place in Ramgarh village. After being alerted, a police team reached the spot and retrieved the bodies from the debris, said the police, adding the injured boy was admitted to a hospital in Gaurela, where his condition is stated to be critical. 

Police said that due to incessant rainfall in the area since the last few days, a portion of the house collapsed, in which Dinesh Vakre, 40, and his wife Sharda were buried and killed while their eight-year-old son received serious injuries.

The Hindustan Times YouTube channel now has 7 million subscribers. We thank our viewers for their support. Follow the channel for exclusive video news on politics, sports, entertainment & more. Click here.

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Chhattisgarh: Couple killed, son injured as house collapses due to heavy rain
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On