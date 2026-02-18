Raipur A district court in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara on Tuesday acquitted 17 accused in the 2023 Biranpur communal violence case, giving them the benefit of doubt after completion of the trial. Chhattisgarh distt court acquits 17 accused in ’23 communal violence

Public Prosecutor Shiv Gopal Srivas said the prosecution case weakened during the trial as independent witnesses did not support it. “In the court the independent witnesses turned hostile and the court on the grounds of benefit of doubt acquitted the accused,” Srivas said.

Manoj Namdev, one of the three defence lawyers in the case, said the court had examined the evidence placed on record before granting relief to the accused. He said the court had given them the benefit of doubt and acquitted them.

The case relates to the communal violence that broke out in Biranpur village under Saja police station limits in April 2023. The order was passed after statements of 64 prosecution witnesses were recorded during the trial.

According to the prosecution, the violence began with a minor altercation between two children and later escalated into a clash between Hindus and Muslims. On April 8, 2023, Bhuneswar Sahu (22), son of now Saja MLA Ishwar Sahu, was allegedly beaten to death with sticks. He was later taken by his parents to the Community Health Center in Saja, where doctors declared him dead.

The situation further deteriorated on April 10, 2023, when incidents of arson were reported in the village. During the violence, Rahim (55) and his son Eidul Mohammad (35) were killed.

Officials said 17 accused were named in the twin murder case, who were acquitted on Tuesday.

The case of Bhuneswar Sahu had been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation in April 2024. The trial in that case is currently underway in a CBI court in Raipur.