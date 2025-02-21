Menu Explore
Chhattisgarh: DRG jawan injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Narayanpur

PTI |
Feb 21, 2025 03:37 PM IST

The incident took place on Friday when a joint team of DRG and district force from Chhote Dongar police station was out patrolling for a road security operation

A jawan of the District Reserve Guard was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

File image: Security personnel conduct a flag march on the eve of the Chhattisgarh local bodies elections, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (PTI)
File image: Security personnel conduct a flag march on the eve of the Chhattisgarh local bodies elections, at Jagdalpur in Bastar district, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (PTI)

The injured DRD jawan was being airlifted for treatment, he said.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm between Toymeta and Kawanar villages when a joint team of DRG and district force from Chhote Dongar police station was out patrolling for a road security operation, a police official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, a DRG jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED, triggering a blast which left him injured, he said.

Maoists often plant IEDs along roads and dirt tracks in the forest to target security personnel during patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur. Civilians have also fallen prey to such Naxal traps in the region in the past.

On February 15, a commando of CRPF’s elite CoBRA unit was injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district, while a jawan from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured in a similar incident in Sukma district on February 11.

Two security personnel were injured in a Naxal IED blast in Bijapur district on February 4.

Earlier on January 17, two personnel of the Border Security Force were injured when Naxalites triggered an IED blast in Narayanpur district.

On January 16, two CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commandos suffered injuries after Naxal IED exploded in Bijapur. On January 12, a 10-year-old girl was injured in Sukma district and two policemen sustained wounds in Bijapur district in similar incidents.

A villager was killed on January 10 and three others were injured in two separate incidents due to IEDs in the Orchha area of Narayanpur district.

