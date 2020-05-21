e-paper
Chhattisgarh: Driver, migrant labourer dead after bus collides with truck

Chhattisgarh: Driver, migrant labourer dead after bus collides with truck

india Updated: May 21, 2020 12:38 IST
Raipur: A driver and a migrant labourer died on Thursday in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetra district during a head-on collision between a bus and a trailer-truck.

The incident took place near Temri village under Nandghat police station on Raipur-Bilaspur highway.

“A driver and a migrant labourer died on spot. Eight other passengers, who were travelling on the bus, have suffered injuries and admitted to a hospital in Bilaspur. The deceased are yet to be identified,” said DM Awasthi, director-general of police (DGP), Chhattisgarh.

The passengers were all stranded migrant labourers, who were returning home from Maharashtra amid the easing of lockdown restrictions. They had reached Baghnadi check post in Rajnandgaon district on Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border from where the local administration had arranged a bus to ferry them to their respective native places, police said.

