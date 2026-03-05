New Delhi, Farmers voluntarily set aside 5 per cent of their agricultural land to construct small recharge ponds and terraced pits to capture rainwater within farms as part of a community-led water conservation initiative in Chhattisgarh's Korea district. Chhattisgarh: Farmers in Korea district earmark 5% land for water recharge system

More than 440 traditional ponds have been revived by recharging the soil and aquifers using rainwater, an official statement said on Thursday.

Due to the 'Aawa Paani Jhoki' movement, soil erosion has reduced, crop moisture levels have improved during dry spells and groundwater recharge has become steady, it said. The initiative was part of the Centre's water conservation campaign, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari.

According to the statement, it has seen wide community participation with the involvement of women participants, called 'Neer Nayikas' guiding households in constructing soak pits, while 'Jal Doots' young volunteers mapped trenches, desilted canals and organised street plays and wall art to spread awareness regarding water conservation.

Over 500 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana constructed soak pits beside their homes, transforming water conservation from a government initiative into a shared community responsibility, it said.

The initiative was implemented through gram sabha resolutions.

More than 1,260 farmers kept 5 per cent of their farm land to build recharge ponds and over 2,000 soak pits were created across the district. In one instance, communities constructed 660 soak pits within three hours, it added.

Groundwater levels have risen by 3-4 metres in several villages, springs have revived in 17 remote tribal hamlets and agricultural productivity has improved due to better soil moisture retention, the statement said, adding that seasonal migration has reduced by an estimated 25 per cent as livelihoods stabilised.

The district administration supported the initiative through micro-watershed mapping, hydrogeological assessments, and technical guidance. This has ensured that each structure was strategically located for maximum recharge efficiency, it said.

"This initiative is not just about structures. It is about securing the future of our farmers, reducing migration and ensuring that every village has dependable water," the district collector of Korea was quoted as saying in the statement.

