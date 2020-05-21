e-paper
Rare black panther spotted at Chhattisgarh’s Achanakmar Tiger Reserve after 7 years

There are four other habitats of black panther in the state.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 11:33 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A black panther roams in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur. This is the first sighting in seven years.
Chhattisgarh forest department officials have sighted a rare black panther at Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Bilaspur district after seven years.

“We sighted the black panther for the first time after seven years. However, we won’t disclose its location for security reasons,” said Vijaya Ratre, deputy director of Achanakmar Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, a black panther was sighted at the Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh’s Gariyaband district.

Kabini Wildlife Sanctuary, Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary and Sharavathi Wildlife Sanctuary are said to be the habitats of black panthers in the state.

