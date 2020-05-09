e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh gets 4 Shramik Special trains to bring migrant workers home

Chhattisgarh gets 4 Shramik Special trains to bring migrant workers home

On May 1, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had written to Railway minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to run 28 trains from various cities of the country so that migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh can come back home.

india Updated: May 09, 2020 19:29 IST
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Raipur
On May 1, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had written to Railway minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to run 28 trains from various cities of the country so that migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh can come back home. (HT photo)
On May 1, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had written to Railway minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to run 28 trains from various cities of the country so that migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh can come back home. (HT photo)
         

Four Shramik Special trains have been confirmed for the migrants of Chhattisgarh who are caught in various parts of the country during the ongoing lockdown, officials said here on Saturday.

“The Chhattisgarh government has confirmed four Shramik Special trains. To board these trains, people will have to apply in the application established by the state government,” the state government press release stated.

The Chhattisgarh government has released the link for this app. They can also contact on helpline numbers 0771-2443809, 9109849992,7587821800,7587822800,9685850444,9109283986 and 8827773986.

“Only the workers of Chhattisgarh, students, people in distress or people in need of medical care who are stranded in other states will be allowed to travel in these trains,” said the release.

The four trains are: Pathankot (Punjab) to Champa, Sabarmati (Gujarat) to Bilaspur, Sabarmati (Gujarat) to Bilaspur and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) to Bilaspur.

On May 1, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had written to Railway minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to run 28 trains from various cities of the country so that migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh can come back home.

The state government has asked people of Chhattisgarh to get in touch with local administration where they are stranded for more updates. Those who have not got themselves registered have been asked to get it done soon.

Depending on the number of people in a location more trains would be deployed, officials informed.

tags
top news
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
‘Couldn’t even hug my son’; a quarantined man’s pain of losing his child
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In