Chhattisgarh gets 4 Shramik Special trains to bring migrant workers home

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:29 IST

Four Shramik Special trains have been confirmed for the migrants of Chhattisgarh who are caught in various parts of the country during the ongoing lockdown, officials said here on Saturday.

“The Chhattisgarh government has confirmed four Shramik Special trains. To board these trains, people will have to apply in the application established by the state government,” the state government press release stated.

The Chhattisgarh government has released the link for this app. They can also contact on helpline numbers 0771-2443809, 9109849992,7587821800,7587822800,9685850444,9109283986 and 8827773986.

“Only the workers of Chhattisgarh, students, people in distress or people in need of medical care who are stranded in other states will be allowed to travel in these trains,” said the release.

The four trains are: Pathankot (Punjab) to Champa, Sabarmati (Gujarat) to Bilaspur, Sabarmati (Gujarat) to Bilaspur and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) to Bilaspur.

On May 1, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel had written to Railway minister Piyush Goyal requesting him to run 28 trains from various cities of the country so that migrant labourers from Chhattisgarh can come back home.

The state government has asked people of Chhattisgarh to get in touch with local administration where they are stranded for more updates. Those who have not got themselves registered have been asked to get it done soon.

Depending on the number of people in a location more trains would be deployed, officials informed.