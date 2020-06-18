e-paper
Home / Dehradun / Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide at Gayatri Parivar ashram in Haridwar

Chhattisgarh: Man commits suicide at Gayatri Parivar ashram in Haridwar

The volunteer belonged to Chhattisgarh and had been living in the Haridwar ashram with his wife since 1996

dehradun Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:32 IST
Kalyan Das
Kalyan Das
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The body was sent for an autopsy and probe is underway.
The body was sent for an autopsy and probe is underway.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

A 45-year-old man working as a volunteer with the All World Gayatri Family (AWGF) allegedly committed suicide by hanging in the spiritual organisation’s ashram at Shantikunj in Haridwar, police said on Thursday.

The volunteer belonged to Chhattisgarh and had been living in the ashram with his wife since 1996, police said.

Amarjeet Singh, the officer in-charge of Kotwali police station, said: “The man was staying there with his wife and had no children. He was found hanging in his accommodation inside the ashram at 8am on Wednesday.

“His wife was the one who first spotted him hanging and then informed others at the ashram. They then informed police, who soon reached there and initiated a probe.”

Singh said police found a suicide note when they checked the man’s mobile phone.

“In the suicide note, he said nobody is responsible for his suicide. He also asked the ashram’s people to help his wife. He also said he didn’t tell anything to anyone,” Singh added.

The body was sent for an autopsy. “A probe is on and the reason behind his suicide will be ascertained soon,” said Singh.

AWGF, popularly known as Gayatri Parivar, has been in the spotlight for the past few weeks as its head, Pranav Pandya, was booked by police after he was accused of rape by a woman from Chhattisgarh. A separate investigation is underway in that case and Pandya has got anticipatory bail to prevent his arrest. Pandya has also rejected the allegations.

