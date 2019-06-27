Chhattisgarh man kills himself inside police station; 10 cops suspended

A 30-year-old man accused of beating his wife committed suicide in police custody in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district on Wednesday, prompting authorities to suspend ten policemen.

The dead man identified as Krishna Sarathi was arrested from Domhat village on Wednesday morning after his father-in-law lodged a complaint of domestic violence against him.

Police said that Sarathi, a resident of neighbouring Balrampur district, visited his in-law’s place on Tuesday to meet his wife Sundarmani. Sarathi had a fight with his wife and he beat her up.

Sarathi was found hanging from the gate of the lockup with a bed sheet given to him by the police. He was rushed to the Surajpur district hospital, where doctors declared him dead, superintendent of police (SP) Surajpur Girija Shankar Jaiswal said.

“A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the custodial death and ten policemen, including the SHO (station house officer), have been suspended. The deceased Sarathi was arrested following the complaint of domestic violence,” Jaiswal said.

“Acting on a complaint, Sarathi was arrested by Chandora police from Balrampur district and was brought to the police station where he committed suicide on Wednesday morning,” Jaiswal said.

