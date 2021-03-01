Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant
- The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of ₹25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
A man was trampled to death by a female elephant when he was trying to take a selfie with the animal and its calf in Sarangarh forest range of Raigarh district on Sunday.
Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pranay Mishra said that the elephant was crossing a village called Gudhyari when the villagers tried to chase it away along with its calf. The animal panicked and started running.
“Suddenly, the deceased Manohar Lal (21) along with three others went near the elephant trying to take a selfie….The jumbo killed Manohar on the spot while the other three managed to flee,” said Mishra.
The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of ₹25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Mishra said after the elephant killed the man, it moved southwards leaving behind the 2-year-old calf, which is still in the village.
According to forest officials, it was the same female elephant that had attacked and killed an elderly woman in Malda village of the area on Friday.
“We are camping in the village since the calf is also waiting. We hope that the elephant will come back at night,” said Mishra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antigua revokes citizenship of Mehul Choksi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New rules make way for self-regulation: I&B ministry secretary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh man trampled to death while trying to take selfie with an elephant
- The kin of the deceased have been given an instant relief amount of ₹25,000 and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown till March 31
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feb spike of Covid-19 in several states: What we know about mutants, variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stress key reason for teachers to quit job before, during pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How to register on Co-Win: Ministry releases step-by-step guideline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah
- “I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health Minister lauds contributions of medical professionals in pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 60% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat local body polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi sees 2nd highest mean maximum temperature for Feb since 1901
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Appreciating BJP's work ethics, Rashid Alvi says Congress must work 24/7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress faces uphill battle in poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
8,293 new cases in Maharashtra as Covid-19 spike continues amid lockdown, curbs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox