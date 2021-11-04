Home / India News / Chhattisgarh MLA Devvrat Singh dies from heart attack
india news

Chhattisgarh MLA Devvrat Singh dies from heart attack

He quit the Congress in 2017, saying he was forced to do so as he was being neglected and sidelined. Later, he joined former chief minister Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 2018
A representational image. Chhattisgarh MLA Devvrat Singh has died from a heart attack. He was 52. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 10:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

A 52-year-old four-time Chhattisgarh lawmaker died from cardiac arrest on Thursday, his family said. Devvrat Singh complained of chest pain around midnight and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A member of the erstwhile royal family of Khairagarh, Devvrat Singh was first elected as a legislator in 1995 on a Congress ticket. He was re-elected in 1998 and 2003. In 2007, he won the Rajnandgaon parliamentary seat.

Devvrat Singh quit the Congress in December 2017, saying he was forced to do so as he was being neglected and sidelined. Two months later, he joined former chief minister Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in February 2018.

He contested the 2018 assembly election and became lawmaker for the fourth time from Khairagarh on Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) ticket.

“We are all shocked over the death of Devvrat Singh... I had close relations with him since 1998... Huge loss for party,” said Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) president Amit Jogi.

Story Saved
