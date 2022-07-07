Chhattisgarh police declare TV anchor ‘absconder’ after tussle

Raipur: A day after a fracas with the Uttar Pradesh Police when they sought to arrest Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan from his Ghaziabad residence, the Chhattisgarh Police on Wednesday declared him an “absconder” after finding his home locked. The Chhattisgarh Police also visited the Noida office of the channel on Wednesday.

Early on Tuesday morning, acting on a first information report (FIR) registered against Ranjan based on a complaint by a state legislator for allegedly “mischievously twisting” a statement issued by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a Chhattisgarh Police team reached the journalist’s residence, but found their path obstructed by personnel of the UP Police.

At 6.16 am on Tuesday, Ranjan tweeted, “Without informing the local police, the Chhattisgarh Police is outside my house wanting to arrest me. Is this legal?” In response, the Raipur police tweeted, “There is no such rule to inform. Still, now they are informed. Police team has shown you court’s warrant of arrest. You should in fact cooperate, join in investigation and put your defence in court.”

In the minutes that followed, the UP Police were also at Ranjan’s door, and after a melee with their Chhattisgarh counterparts, succeeded in taking the journalist with them. A statement issued by the Gautam Budh Nagar police issued on Tuesday evening said Ranjan had been arrested and then granted bail.

“Zee News anchor Rohit Ranjan was brought to Noida from his residence in Indirapuram for questioning in the case lodged under IPC’s section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes). After interrogation, he was arrested on the basis of evidence. He has been released on bail as the sections against him are bailable offences. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the statement read.

A team from the Raipur police arrived at Ranjan’s door at 9 am again on Wednesday, said senior Chhattisgarh Police officers. “But his house was found locked from outside. The team is trying to trace his whereabouts. The Noida police, who released him on bail, should have informed the Raipur police, as the team had gone to Sector-20 police station (in Noida) on Tuesday, asking for the whereabouts of the accused. They did not tell us anything about him and late Tuesday evening released a press note stating that he is released on bail. Now, he is absconding,” said Prashant Agrawal, SSP Raipur.

The case against Ranjan was registered at Civil Lines police station in Raipur on the complaint of Congress MLA Devendra Yadav under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 467 (forgery), 469 (forgery to harm reputation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, Yadav alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s statement on the attack on his office in Wayanad where he said he harboured no ill will towards the accused was mischievously used by the channel to seem as if he was in favour of forgiving the killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was hacked to death in Udaipur.

Ranjan, however, had apologised for the error in a news bulletin the next day. “It was a human error for which our team is apologetic. We apologise for it,” he tweeted in Hindi on July 2.