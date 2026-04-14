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Nine workers killed, 15 injured in blast at power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at a power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon.

Updated on: Apr 14, 2026 07:12 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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Nine workers were killed and at least 15 others injured in an explosion at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday, police said.

Local administration and police teams rushed to the spot.

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at a power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon.

Sakti superintendent of police (SP) Prafull Thakur had earlier said four workers died in the incident, while 15 others sustained injuries. "Rescue operations are going on and the toll can rise, " the SP said.

Local administration and police teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and initiated rescue operations.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while efforts were underway to trace some workers feared to have been trapped at the site, officials said.

Days after boiler explosion at Gujarat factory

This incident comes just days after a boiler explosion triggered a fire at a factory godown in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, killing 21 people and injuring six others.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of the deceased, and compensation of 50,000 for the injured.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel had also announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and 50,000 compensation for those injured in the incident.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

chhattisgarh plant explosion
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / Nine workers killed, 15 injured in blast at power plant in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district
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