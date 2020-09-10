e-paper
Chhattisgarh reopens Anganwadi centres to curb malnutrition among kids and pregnant women

Chhattisgarh reopens Anganwadi centres to curb malnutrition among kids and pregnant women

There are 51,455 anganwadi centres in Chhattisgarh but those in containment zones will continue to remain closed.

Sep 10, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The National Health and Family Welfare Phase 4 survey has put the malnutrition level in Chhattisgarh at 37 per cent.
The National Health and Family Welfare Phase 4 survey has put the malnutrition level in Chhattisgarh at 37 per cent.
         

Chhattisgarh has reopened the Anganwadis to curb malnutrition and to provide health and nutrition services to children and pregnant women after they were shut in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

There are 51,455 anganwadi centres in Chhattisgarh but those in containment zones will continue to remain closed. The agwanwadi centres resumed functioning on Monday.

The National Health and Family Welfare Phase 4 survey has put the malnutrition level in the state at 37 per cent.

“The state Women and Child Development department has written to district collectors, divisional commissioners and district programme officers to ensure preventive measures are in place,” an order in this regard issued by the state government stated.

“The Aganwadis were closed since March 14 and workers were directly delivering dry ration to homes of beneficiaries. Even international agencies like WHO and UNICEF believe Covid-19 might result in rise in malnourishment and have suggested that effective steps be taken to check it. Taking this into consideration, anganwadis will be opened for a limited period daily to provide freshly-cooked food to children between 3-6 years of age and pregnant women. Besides, immunisation of children and health check-up of pregnant women can also be done,” a senior official said.

“All precautions like thermal screening, personal hygiene etc will have to be maintained. Each centre must have just 15 people at one time. If any staff is found coronavirus positive, then the centre will be shut for three days,” he added.

