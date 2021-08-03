Chhattisgarh makes negative RT-PCR test report must for flyers from August 8

The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday made production of negative report of RT-PCR tests for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) mandatory for air travellers touching down in the state from August 8 onwards.

The latest order also included those who have taken both doses of vaccines against Covid-19. Such travellers would have to produce a negative report of the Covid-19 test conducted on samples collected with 96 hours of flying to Chhattisgarh.

The order comes after Chhattisgarh reported 236 cases of Covid-19 infection, pushing the total count to 10,02,458, and three fatalities in the previous 24 hours. The active cases in the state stood at 1,918 while 13,528 have succumbed to the viral infection since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh reopened schools for students of classes 10 and 12 with 50% capacity on Monday in districts reporting a positivity rate of 1% for the previous seven days, amid criticisms from parents.

The decision, taken during a recent cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, led to a provision of students attending offline classes on alternative days. The order also said that online classes will continue and it will not be mandatory for students to attend schools.