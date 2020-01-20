e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 20, 2020
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh sets up panel to probe 2009 Madanwada Maoist ambush

Chhattisgarh sets up panel to probe 2009 Madanwada Maoist ambush

In September last year, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that a judicial probe will be conducted into the case.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 01:06 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The Chhattisgarh government has constituted an inquiry commission to probe the Maoist attack in Rajnandagon district in 2009
The Chhattisgarh government has constituted an inquiry commission to probe the Maoist attack in Rajnandagon district in 2009 (PTI (Representative Image))
         

The Chhattisgarh government has constituted an inquiry commission to probe the Maoist attack in Rajnandagon district in 2009 wherein the then superintendent of police Vinod Choubey and 28 other policemen were killed, officials said on Sunday.

Confirming the development, director of Public Relations in the state government, Taran Prakash Sinha said, “The inquiry commission, to be headed by Justice Shambhu Nath Srivastava, has been asked to submit the report in the next six months.”

In September last year, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had announced that a judicial probe will be conducted into the case.

On 12 July, 2009, around 29 police personnel, including Choubey, were killed in ambushes and landmine attacks by Maoists in three separate incidents in Madanwada and nearby areas in Rajnandgaon.

In one of the incidents, two security men were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Madanwada. Subsequently, Choubey rushed to the spot along with reinforcement. When they were heading to the spot, Naxals ambushed them, killing the police officer and other jawans.

Choubey was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra.

Madanwada ambush was one of the biggest Maoist attacks in Chhattisgarh.

tags
top news
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Not implementing CAA will be unconstitutional, says Nirmala Sitharaman
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
IND vs AUS: Sharma special scores over Smith-set marker
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
5 crore people form human chain across Bihar to champion environment cause
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
At pro-CAA rally, Bengal BJP chief vows to send back ‘infiltrators and their supporters’
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Deepika Padukone slammed for Chhapaak ‘look’ TikTok challenge
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Virat Kohli breaks MS Dhoni’s massive ODI record as skipper
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
Delhi polls: CM Arvind Kejriwal issues ‘guarantee card’, makes 10 vows
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news