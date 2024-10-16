Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chhattisgarh teen held for bomb threats to airlines, wanted to settle score with friend: Report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2024 09:34 PM IST

Bomb threats to airlines: The threats were made via social media posts.

The Mumbai police on Wednesday detained a teenager from Chhattisgarh for making hoax bomb threats to at least three flights. Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the teenager's detention.

An IndiGo aircraft, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., left, and an Air India Ltd. aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file photo)
An IndiGo aircraft, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., left, and an Air India Ltd. aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file photo)

"Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting 3 flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," he said in a statement.

The threats were made via social media posts.

The Mumbai police found that the posts were made by a minor in Chhattisgarh.

The boy was detained and handed over to the local Juvenile Justice Board.

Also read: 'Deeply concerned with disruptive acts...minor arrested': Civil aviation minister on threat calls to airlines

The teenager had a dispute with a friend over money. So he made a social media account with his friend's name and posted the threats to frame him, reported India Today.

The 17-year-old boy is a school dropout in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, reported NDTV.

As many as 19 flights have received bomb threats in three days.

In less than 24 hours, 9 flights received bomb threats.

All the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

Also read: SpiceJet gets 'bomb' warning for two flights on social media

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said, “Airport police have responded to eight incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes.”

"Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms to ensure strict measures against misuse and to maintain the safety and security of passengers and airport operations," she added.

She said an FIR under sections 217 and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, has been registered in connection with the recent hoax bomb threat concerning Akasa Air flight.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On