Chhattisgarh teen held for bomb threats to airlines, wanted to settle score with friend: Report

The Mumbai police on Wednesday detained a teenager from Chhattisgarh for making hoax bomb threats to at least three flights. Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed the teenager's detention. An IndiGo aircraft, a unit of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., left, and an Air India Ltd. aircraft on the tarmac at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.(Bloomberg file photo)

"Mumbai Police has arrested a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting 3 flights. All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted," he said in a statement.

The threats were made via social media posts.

The Mumbai police found that the posts were made by a minor in Chhattisgarh.

The boy was detained and handed over to the local Juvenile Justice Board.

The teenager had a dispute with a friend over money. So he made a social media account with his friend's name and posted the threats to frame him, reported India Today.

The 17-year-old boy is a school dropout in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, reported NDTV.

As many as 19 flights have received bomb threats in three days.

In less than 24 hours, 9 flights received bomb threats.

All the threats turned out to be hoaxes.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, have registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said, “Airport police have responded to eight incidents involving reported bomb threats this month. After thorough verifications and inspection, all threats were confirmed to be hoaxes.”

"Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for these false alarms to ensure strict measures against misuse and to maintain the safety and security of passengers and airport operations," she added.

She said an FIR under sections 217 and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as section 3(1)(d) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982, has been registered in connection with the recent hoax bomb threat concerning Akasa Air flight.

With inputs from PTI, ANI