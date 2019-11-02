e-paper
Chhattisgarh to provide reservation on the basis of population as quota exceeds 100 per cent in tribal districts

Chhattisgarh government had earlier this year increased the reservation for the Scheduled Castes by one per cent to 13 per cent and by 13 per cent for the OBCs to 27 per cent, along with introducing 10 per cent quota for the EWS.

india Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:27 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
Bhupesh Baghel government will apply reservations in district appointments on the basis of community ratio in population.
Bhupesh Baghel government will apply reservations in district appointments on the basis of community ratio in population.(PTI Photo)
         

Chhattisgarh government has decided to give reservations in local appointments on the basis of the caste ratio in a district’s population. The decision taken by the state cabinet on Friday evening was an attempt to overcome the complexity presented by reservations exceeding 100 per cent in some tribal dominated districts.

“Because we have increased the reservation for OBC’s to 27 per cent and are also providing reservation to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the total percentage of reservation is going above 100 percent in some districts, hence this decision was taken,” minister Mohammad Akbar told Hindustan Times.

The minister added that for appointment to the district cadres, reservations to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, OBCs and EWS will be provided as per their population in respective districts.

The state government had earlier this year increased the reservation for the Scheduled Castes by one per cent to 13 per cent and by 13 per cent for the OBCs to 27 per cent, along with introducing 10 per cent quota for the EWS.

Bijapur, Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur and other districts with significant Tribal population are likely to be affected by the move.

Chhattisgarh government also said it will continue procuring paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal. Procurement will be done from December 1 till February 15, said minister Amarjeet Bhagat after the cabinet meeting.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 12:27 IST

