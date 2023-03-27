Chhattisgarh: Two killed in alleged tiger attack, say forest officials

In a tragic incident, two persons were killed while another got injured in an alleged attack by a tiger in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district on Monday, officials said. The family of the deceased will be given compensation according to the rules. (Representative file image)

The incident took place at around 7am near the forest of Kalamanjan village in Odgi development block when the three persons were out in the jungle to collect wood.

Surajpur collector Effat Ara said both the deceased were identified. The condition of the injured is stable, he said.

Also Read: 50 years of Project Tiger: PM set to release new census on April 9

“When the three persons were busy collecting wood, the big cat allegedly attacked them and left them injured. While one of them died when he was being taken to a nearby community health centre, another succumbed to his injuries on way to another hospital in neighboring Surguja district,” the collector said.

Meanwhile, principal chief conservator of forest (Wildlife), Sudheer Agarwal said the forest department is tracking the tiger through a drone camera and locals have been advised not to venture inside the forest, she said.

The family of the deceased will be given compensation according to the rules, she added.