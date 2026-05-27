Chhattisgarh Waqf Board urges Muslims to avoid sacrifice in open, public places

The Chhattisgarh State Waqf Board has issued an appeal urging members of the Muslim community to maintain communal harmony and avoid performing animal sacrifice in open or public places during the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations on Thursday. The statement referred to videos or photographs of sacrifices being circulated on social media and said such acts often hurt the sentiments of other communities

Waqf Board chairman Salim Raj issued a statement on Monday saying Eid-ul-Azha prayers would be offered across mosques and Eidgahs in the state between 6 am and 11 am according to local schedules.

The Board said Islamic teachings promote brotherhood, respect for all religions and peaceful coexistence. The festival, observed in memory of the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and Prophet Ismail, is among the most significant occasions in Islam.

The statement referred to videos or photographs of sacrifices being circulated on social media and said such acts often hurt the sentiments of other communities and disturb the social atmosphere, hence should be avoided.

The Waqf Board also advised people against the sacrifice of prohibited animals and urged devotees not to upload photos or videos of sacrifices on social media platforms.

The advisory further asked people to ensure proper disposal and cleanliness after rituals, cautioning against allowing blood or remains to flow into drains or public spaces.

People were also advised not to offer namaz on roads and instead use designated grounds or Eidgahs if gatherings increase, following arrangements made in previous years.

“Respect the faith and sentiments of every community and celebrate Eid-ul-Azha while maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood,” Raj said in the statement.