Woman killed by husband and lover, who execute plot after watching ‘Drishyam’

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her former husband and her current partner in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district. The accused duo confessed to the police that they learnt how to murder and ways of burying her body after watching the Bollywood movie Drishyam, news agency PTI reported. Two men, who knew each other, decided to kill her and learnt ways to execute it after watching Drishyam (HT Photo)

The duo watched the thriller while planning to execute the murder for almost a month. Raja Ram, her partner, watched the thriller four times and Lukesh Sahu, her former husband, watched it once. The movie, the accused believed, would help them execute the murder and create a plot to evade arrest.

The incident occurred on July 19 and the police zeroed in on the accused based on technical evidence like call detail records and questioning of suspects.

The victim had left her husband Lukesh Sahu (29) three years ago, as she was suspected of infidelity. Later, the woman shifted to her paternal house in Kalyanpur and was receiving monthly maintenance from Sahu on the orders of a court.

The woman was believed to be in a relationship with Raja Ram (26), who hails from the same village.

After arrest, her husband told the police that he had become debt-ridden by paying a monthly allowance to the victim. The other accused, Raja Ram, reportedly told the police that he was fed up with the woman's frequent demands for money as he had allegedly given her almost ₹1.5 lakh in cash and electronic gadgets from his shop.

Fed up with financial constraints, the two men, who knew each other wanted to get rid of 'trouble' and hence decided to kill her, the official said.

On the day of the crime, the woman and her partner visited the nearby Ghanikhuta forest, where her estranged husband also reached as per plan. The two accused allegedly strangled the victim with a saree.

"The duo then buried the body at the bottom of a valley and dumped her two-wheeler and mobile phone in the Karranala barrage. The accused also hid her ornaments under the ground near an electric pole in the village. They threw the agricultural tools, used to dig a pit to bury the body, into a rivulet near a government school," the official told PTI.

Police have recovered the victim's body, the vehicle, jewelry, and other objects used for the crime and further investigations are on.

(With inputs from PTI)