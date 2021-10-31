Home / India News / Chhattisgarh:Congress leader suspended for indecent behaviour
india news

Chhattisgarh:Congress leader suspended for indecent behaviour

A video of the incident in which Agrawal is seen charging at and addressing Chawla inappropriately went viral on social media platforms
Party leaders said the argument started after Chawla asked for Agarwal’s vehicle to be shifted to vacate parking space for Markam, the state unit chief. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Party leaders said the argument started after Chawla asked for Agarwal’s vehicle to be shifted to vacate parking space for Markam, the state unit chief. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent

Congress leader and chairman of Chhattisgarh Karmkar Board has been suspended following an altercation with another Congress leader over parking space inside party’s state office in Raipur on Saturday.

“Sushil Sunny Agrawal, former secretary of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) and chairman of Karmakar Board of Chhattisgarh, has been suspended from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect for his “indecent” behaviour with the CPCC’s General Secretary Amarjeet Chawla in the presence of Markam and mediapersons at party office Rajiv Bhavan,” the suspension order said, noting that state Congress chief Mohan Markam was among the many witnesses to the altercation on Saturday afternoon.

A video of the incident in which Agrawal is seen charging at and addressing Chawla inappropriately went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read: Villagers oppose opening up of Hasdeo Arand forest for coal mining in Chhattisgarh

Party leaders said the argument started after Chawla asked for Agarwal’s vehicle to be shifted to vacate parking space for Markam, who was due to arrive at the party office. When contacted, Agarwal refused to comment on the issue.

Last week, a clash took place between Congress leaders in Jashpur district over the issue of purported power sharing agreement between chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and state’s health minister TS Singh Deo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out