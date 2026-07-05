Chhattisgarh’s Pandavani legend Teejan Bai dies at 70
The 70-year-old Padma Vibhushan awardee, Teejan Bai, had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since May 27.
Pandavani (traditional narrative folk-art form) singer Teejan Bai, who took Chhattisgarh’s traditional storytelling art to audiences across the world, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on Sunday after a prolonged illness.
A native of Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, Teejan Bai was widely regarded as the foremost exponent of Pandavani, a traditional folk art form of Chhattisgarh in which episodes from the Mahabharata are narrated through dramatic storytelling, singing and musical accompaniment.
The 70-year-old Padma Vibhushan awardee had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since May 27.
Known for her powerful voice, Teejan Bai transformed Pandavani from a regional folk tradition into an internationally recognised art form. Her performances captivated audiences in India and abroad, making her one of the country’s most celebrated folk artists.
For her contribution to Indian folk arts, she was conferred the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.
Narendra Modi expressed grief over her death and said Teejan Bai gave Chhattisgarh’s folk art a distinct global identity through her performances.
“Deeply saddened by the demise of renowned Pandavani singer Teejan Bai ji. She gave Chhattisgarh’s folk art a unique global identity through her magnificent performances. Her passing is an irreparable loss to the world of art and culture. My condolences are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” Modi said in a post on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra is the State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh with Hindustan Times. He reports on Maoism, internal security, politics, mining, governance, and major developments shaping the state. Based in Raipur, he has covered Chhattisgarh since 2016, reporting extensively from the Bastar region and other conflict-affected areas. With nearly two decades of experience in journalism, Ritesh has built a reputation for ground reporting from some of India's most challenging terrains. His coverage spans Left-Wing Extremism, counter-insurgency operations, elections, tribal affairs, environmental issues, infrastructure, mining, and socio-economic developments. He has reported on major security operations, policy initiatives, wildlife crime, and the changing dynamics of conflict and development in Central India. Before moving to Chhattisgarh, Ritesh spent eight years reporting from Madhya Pradesh, covering politics, administration, crime, development, and social issues. Throughout his career, he has reported on various forms of extremism in Central India, combining field reporting with in-depth analysis to produce accurate, balanced, and impactful journalism. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Ritesh worked with The Pioneer and The Free Press Journal, where he covered a wide range of beats and honed his skills in political, investigative, and field reporting. His reporting is marked by exclusive stories, extensive fieldwork, and a commitment to factual, on-the-ground journalism that brings complex issues to a wider audience.Read More