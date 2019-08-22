Chidambaram arrest in INX Media Case Live Updates: ‘CBI now revenge-seeking dept of govt’: Congress on Chidambaram’s arrest

After former finance minister P Chidambaram’s arrest in the INX media case on Wednesday evening, Congress on Thursday addressed the media and condemned the senior leader’s arrest by CBI.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Narendra Modi government is using CBI and ED as revenge-seeking departments and are using this case to divert attention from other issues.

Chidambaram was taken for questioning to CBI’s headquarters on the Lodhi Road on Wednesday evening.

The CBI is expected to produce him in a special court today and could ask for at least 7-10 days custody, agency officials said.

Legal experts said that now that Chidambaram has been arrested, his petition in the Supreme Court is infructuous and he will have to apply for bail in the special court.

10:40 am IST ‘CBI now revenge-seeking dept of govt’: Congress “Those who gave the FIPB clearance have not been arrested. Not a single official has been arrested. They are roaming scot-free The Narendra Modi government is using CBI and ED as revenge-seeking departments. They are using this case to divert attention from other issues,” the Congress spokesperson said.





10:33 am IST ‘Facts don’t support claims’: Congress on Chidambaram’s arrest Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s arrest is nothing short of personal and political vendetta of the Modi government, said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a media briefing. ”Their facts don’t support claims,” he further said.





10:28 am IST ‘Will fight trumped-up, vindictive act’: Karti Chidambaram “This is a totally vindictive and malicious act done by a pliant agency. This is only done to settle political scores. There is absolutely no necessity to have done this. It has been done only to create a spectacle on television and to tarnish the image of the Congress party, and to tarnish the image of the former Finance and Home Minister,” Karti Chidambaram told ANI. He said that the this is a completely trumped-up case in which he has absolutely no connection whatsoever and that it is being done only for political reasons.





10:12 am IST Chidambaram spends night at CBI office he inaugurated in 2011 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who served as Union Home Minister during November 2008 to July 2012 in the UPA government, was one of the key guests at the inauguration event of CBI headquarters, held on June 30, 2011, in the presence of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Chidambaram, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to headquarters of the probe agency after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh on Wednesday night to arrest him in INX Media case.





10:13 am IST Will protest at Jantar mantar: Karti Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti arrived in Delhi this morning. He said that he will go to Jantar Mantar to protest his father’s arrest last night. “They are not merely targeting my father but also the Congress party,” he said on Thursday.





10:10 am IST ‘Drama and spectacle to divert from real issues’: Karti Chidambaram Chidambaram’s son and Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram soon addressed the media in Chennai. He said the whole episode was a bid to “divert the attention of the people of India from serious issues” and was carried out to satisfy voyeuristic pleasures of a few. “The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies is to simply sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some,” Karti told reporters in Chennai.





10:05 am IST How Indrani Mukherjea’s statement to CBI led to Chidambaram’s arrest Indrani Mukherjea and her husband Peter Mukherjea, who owned INX Media had claimed in their statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that when they met P Chidambaram (then a finance minister) in his North Block office in 2006, he asked them to meet his son - Karti - and suggested that they help him in his business. Indrani Mukherjea’s statement is a key evidence against P Chidambaram in the CBI and ED probes. She had recorded in her statement on February 17, 2018, now part of court documents, that Karti had asked them (Mukherjeas) for a bribe of $1 million when they met at Hyatt hotel in Delhi.





9:55 am IST Case made to silence my father: Karti Chidambaram “The case is being made to silence my father,” said Karti Chidambaram on reaching Delhi. “I have been summoned 20 times and raided four times. Nobody has ever been raided as many times as me, but they still don't have a case”, he said.





9:45 am IST Was not hiding from law: P Chidambaram Former Union minister P Chidambaram on Wednesday evening made a dramatic entry in the Congress’s to declare the he had not been “hiding” from the law and that he would “walk with a clear conscience and head held high” as the party threw its full support behind him. “I was aghast that I was accused of hiding from the law; on the contrary, I was seeking the protection of the law. I was accused of running away from justice; on the contrary I was engaged in the pursuit of justice,” the former finance minister, who had been missing since Tuesday evening, said.





9:40 am IST CBI to produce Chidambaram in special court Former finance and home minister P Chidambaram is expected to be produced in a special CBI court today. The CBI could ask for at least 7-10 days custody, agency officials said.





9:24 am IST 90 mins of high drama From the Congress HQ on Akbar Road, to the CBI HQ, to Chidambaram’s house- P Chidambaram’s arrest came at the end of around 90 minutes of sheer drama in Lutyens Delhi. It started at 8.15pm when the former minister made a surprise appearance at a press conference at Congress HQ to declare that he hadn’t been hiding for the past 24 hours as many believed but “seeking protection of the law”. Chidambaram left the Congress HQ soon after making his statement and arrived at his residence with Singhvi and Sibal. They drove inside and the gates were shut. A CBI team arrived around 15 minutes later, but the gates weren’t opened for it. The CBI officials scaled the wall and entered the house. Some CBI officials said the former minister was questioned in his house for some time and then arrested. A team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrived a little later. Around 100 policemen, who tried to keep the peace between small groups of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protesters who were threatening to have a go at each other. There were minor scuffles. At around 9.45pm, Chidambaram was hustled out of his house, bundled into a car.



