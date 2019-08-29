‘Good news’: Indrani Mukerjea on Chidambaram’s arrest in INX Media case

india

Jailed INX Media co-founder Indrani Mukerjea said on Thursday the arrest of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram in the corruption case involving her firm was “good news”.

Chidambaram has been accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of irregularities in the government’s approval of foreign investment in INX Media Private Limited, founded by Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea, in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government then.

The senior Congress leader was arrested on August 21 by CBI in the INX Media case.

“His (Chidambaram) arrest is good news. He is now cornered from all sides,” Indrani Mukerjea said while speaking to reporters in a Mumbai court where she was produced in connection with the case of her daughter Sheena Bora’s murder.

A Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, who is a prime suspect in Sheena Bora’s murder, to turn an approver in the INX Media case last month.

Indrani Mukerjea said the bail granted to the former Union minister’s son Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media case should also be cancelled. Karti Chidambaram was arrested last year by CBI for allegedly accepting money to facilitate the clearance by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to INX Media. He was later granted bail.

INX Media co-founders Peter Mukerjea and his wife Indrani Mukerjea have been charged with entering into a criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram to secure clearance from FIPB for the foreign investment received by the company and evade punitive measures for not having the requisite approvals.

Indrani Mukerjea told CBI in March last year that a deal of $1 million was struck between Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas to secure approval from the FIPB in favour of INX Media.

The ED the CBI are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance from FIPB in 2007.

