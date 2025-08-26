Chief minister Sai invites Japanese firms to partner in Chhattisgarh’s growth

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has invited Japanese companies to partner in his state’s “growth journey shaped by innovation and opportunity”. Speaking at the “Investor Connect” forum in Japan’s Osaka on Monday, he highlighted the state’s resources, policy support, and investment potential. Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai at the “Investor Connect” forum in Japan’s Osaka. (X)

Officials said Osaka-based Sartaj Foods pledged $11.45 million in setting up a food processing unit in Chhattisgarh at the event. They added that the investment will generate employment, benefit local farmers, and boost the state’s agri-based economy.

Sai met Naoyuki Shimada, the president of Morabu Hanshin, a Japanese system development and workforce solutions company, and discussed collaboration in skill training and workforce exchange.

Officials said Sai showcased the state’s competitive advantages, including mineral wealth, single-window clearance, industrial infrastructure, and policy incentives. They added that Japanese investors expressed interest in food processing, technology, and workforce solutions.

Sai said Chhattisgarh is committed to providing an investor-friendly ecosystem. “The collaborations discussed in Osaka will bring investment and empower our farmers, create jobs, and strengthen the foundations of a developed Chhattisgarh.” Sai said India and Japan share a deep bond of trust and values.