10 children missing as boat capsizes in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar assures help

Several children are feared drowned in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday. Reports said 20 children were rescued while 10 went missing. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar assured help as he said he has asked the district magistrate to look into the Bagmati boat capsize incident. "I have asked the DM to check. We will provide all necessary assistance to families of the victims," Nitish Kumar said, as quoted by PTI. All of the children were on their way to the school when the mishap took place.

