News / India News / 10 children missing as boat capsizes in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar assures help

10 children missing as boat capsizes in Muzaffarpur, Nitish Kumar assures help

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Sep 14, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Several children went missing, feared dead, in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday.

Several children are feared drowned in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday. Reports said 20 children were rescued while 10 went missing. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar assured help as he said he has asked the district magistrate to look into the Bagmati boat capsize incident. "I have asked the DM to check. We will provide all necessary assistance to families of the victims," Nitish Kumar said, as quoted by PTI. All of the children were on their way to the school when the mishap took place.

Several children are feared dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday.
Several children are feared dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur as a boat carrying 30 children capsized in the Bagmati river on Thursday.

The incident took place near Madhupur Patti ghat along the Bagmati river. The mishap took place as Nitish Kumar was in Muzaffarpur to review the progress of the ongoing projects in the district

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest India News and G20 Summit Live news along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out