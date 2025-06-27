Chilling details in Faridabad woman's murder: Father-in-law ‘raped’ her before killing, then buried in ‘10-ft pit’

Chilling new revelations have emerged in the case of a 25-year-old woman’s murder in Haryana’s Faridabad, with police saying that her father-in-law allegedly raped and then killed her before burying her body in a pit, news agency PTI reported. The 10-foot-deep pit from where the victim's body was recovered by police, in Faridabad on June 21. (ANI )

Authorities also claimed that the woman’s mother-in-law played a role in the crime and has since been arrested. Meanwhile, the victim’s husband, Arun, remains on the run and is currently being sought by police.

The main accused, Bhoop Singh, the victim’s father-in-law, has been remanded to police custody for another three days. During questioning, he allegedly confessed that the crime was premeditated, a police official said.

The victim was allegedly murdered and buried outside her home by her in-laws, who managed to conceal the body for nearly two months after reporting her missing in April.

Originally from Shikohabad in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, the woman had married Arun Singh, a resident of Faridabad’s Roshan Nagar, two years ago.

Murder was planned on April 15

The murder of a 25-year-old woman in Faridabad was allegedly planned on April 15, with her husband and mother-in-law also involved, according to a senior investigating officer, quoted by PTI.

During questioning, the father-in-law, Bhoop Singh, reportedly confessed that as part of the plan, his wife was sent away to attend a wedding in Etah, Uttar Pradesh.

On April 21, her husband, Arun, is said to have mixed sleeping pills into the food of both his wife and sister, Kajal, causing them to fall into a deep sleep in separate rooms.

According to police, Bhoop Singh entered the victim’s room late that night, intending to strangle her with a dupatta. However, before killing her, he allegedly raped her without informing his son or wife about the assault.

He later called Arun to the room, and together they disposed of the body in a pit that had already been dug outside their home, covering it with bricks and soil. Neighbours were told the pit was for a sewer connection.

The body was discovered on June 21, buried beneath a concrete slab covering the “10-foot-deep pit”.

Authorities confirmed the pit had been dug a few days before the crime. The exhumation took place in the presence of Naib Tehsildar Jaswant Singh. An FIR has been filed at Palla police station against Bhoop Singh, his wife Sonia, son Arun Singh, and daughter Kajal.

Following the murder, Arun allegedly told the woman’s family she might have eloped, claiming the main gate was open when he woke up on April 22, according to a previous report by Hindustan Times. Suspicious of his version, the victim’s family approached Faridabad police and urged them to interrogate the father-in-law. During subsequent questioning, Bhoop Singh finally confessed.

Police said that the husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law could also face arrest if their roles are confirmed. The initial missing person’s complaint has now been converted into a murder case, with charges under Sections 103(1) (murder), 3(5) (common intention), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.