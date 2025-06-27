Chandigarh: Woman murdered in Burail, live-in partner booked

A 35-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented accommodation in Burail village on Wednesday night following which her live-in partner was booked. The caretaker of the house was the first to discover the body. He had grown suspicious after seeing the main door of the flat latched from outside. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim has been identified as Kulwanti, a native of West Bengal.

The caretaker of the house was the first to discover the body. He had grown suspicious after seeing the main door of the flat latched from outside. When he opened the door, he found the woman lying on the floor with injury marks on her head and other parts of the body. He immediately alerted the cops, following which a team from the Sector-34 police station, along with a forensics unit, arrived at the spot. The body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem. As per the police, the body bore injury marks on the legs, face, and head, along with several light knife cuts.

The victim’s live-in partner Shankar was booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following her sister’s statement. The accused continues to be on the run.