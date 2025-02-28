New Delhi, China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean Region over the past few decades with 6-8 naval ships of the People's Liberation Army Navy present there at any point of time but India knows "who goes where", which is more than half the battle won, Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Friday. China increasing presence in IOR but India knows who goes where: Navy chief

Speaking at The Chanakya Dialogues conclave here on the theme 'Bharat 2047: Aatmanirbhar in War', the Navy chief said India has not allowed China to come anywhere where "we don't want them to come".

"China has been increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean Region for some decades now, not only in the oceans but even on land. And the PLA Navy, which is now the largest navy going by numbers, has been putting 6-8 very capable combatants at any point of time in the IOR, despite piracy having been obliterated. It is no longer there," Admiral Tripathi said.

"A lot of things are happening. The good part is that we as the Indian Navy are fully aware of what is happening, and who is doing what, where and why," he added.

India has got the kind of maritime domain awareness where both manned and unmanned technologies are being used, along with space-based monitoring and international linkages with various agencies through which information is received, the Navy chief said.

"And that is more than half the battle won because we know who goes where," he said.

Stating that China had been claiming that their ships were in the Indian Ocean Region for anti-piracy operations, Admiral Tripathi said, "Their initial ruse of coming to the Indian Ocean Region was that 'we are fighting the anti-piracy battle'. But all that is history. Apart from that, they have also been putting a large number of research vessels."

"Again, we know what they are doing. Satellite tracking vessels, deep-sea fishing vessels... All of us are aware that they are doing something which they should not be doing, such as unregulated, irregular fishing. But all that we cannot stop," the Navy chief said.

He added that India can only ensure China doesn't do anything in "our areas of interest".

"And that we have been doing very effectively. We have not allowed them to come anywhere where we don't want them to come," he said.

Admiral Tripathi added that China has been supplying maritime equipment and systems to Pakistan for over two decades now.

"Since 2009, China has supplied Pakistan with three frigates, F-22s, Type 054... Four of them they supplied. They also supplied a satellite tracking ship, among others," the Navy chief said, adding that a recent deal between the two nations for eight submarines was a continuation of the process.

"We are certainly aware of the threat which the submarines can pose to our maritime security and trade... And we are devising means and measures," Admiral Tripathi said.

"India is doing all that is required to ensure that no harm comes to us due to this maritime collusion between China and Pakistan," he added.

