China's Xi Jinping may visit India next month for BRICS Summit 2026, 1st trip in 7 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit India soon. If confirmed, this would mark the Chinese leader's first visit in nearly seven years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China on the sidelines of the SCO Summit 2025. (PMO)

Xi is expected to visit India with a large delegation in time for the BRICS Summit 2026 in New Delhi, people familiar with the matter told HT. The summit wil be held on September 12 and 13.

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This visit also comes as India and China work to renew their ties and diplomatic relations following a strain caused by the 2020 Galwan border clashes.

"Chinese officials are busy finalising hotels and security protocols," a source familiar with the matter also told news agency Reuters.

Deep Dive What is the significance of Xi Jinping's expected visit to India for the BRICS Summit? Xi Jinping's expected visit is significant as it marks his first trip to India in nearly seven years and occurs amidst efforts to renew diplomatic relations following recent border tensions. How are India and China preparing for the boundary talks ahead of Xi Jinping's visit? India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is meeting with Chinese officials, including Vice President Han Zheng, to discuss the boundary question and stabilize ties prior to Xi Jinping's visit. Why is the BRICS Summit in September crucial for India-China relations? The BRICS Summit provides a platform for Xi Jinping and Indian PM Narendra Modi to meet, potentially advancing bilateral relations that have been strained due to past border clashes.