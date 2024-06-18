China says G7 doesn't represent world, calls it a ‘political tool’ for US, Western supremacy

China has criticised the G7 Leaders' Communique, accusing the group of using China-related issues as a pretext to vilify and attack the nation. In response to the G7 Leaders' Communique, China accused the seven countries of using China-related issues to attack the nation (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File) (AP)

In response to a media query on China's comment to G7 Leaders' Communique, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian denounced the G7's statements as baseless and biased, reflecting what Beijing views as a continued effort to perpetuate US and Western dominance in global affairs.

"The G7 Leaders' Communique again used China-related issues to vilify and attack China, resorting to the same old false accusations that have no factual, legal or moral basis and are filled with arrogance, bias and falsehood," Lin Jian said, addressing the media.

China further criticised the G7's composition and relevance in today's global context. "The G7 does not represent the world. The seven countries only account for 10 per cent of the world's population; even combined, they contribute less than China to global economic growth," Lin Jian asserted, highlighting what Beijing perceives as a declining influence of the group.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the G7 has "long strayed from its original purpose of coordinating for stability in the global economic environment, and has increasingly become a political tool to perpetuate US and Western supremacy". "It puts its own rules and decisions above the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the international law, and has lost its ability to represent the world and credibility among the international community," he remarked.

Regarding the G7's stance on global peace and security, Lin Jian accused the group of exacerbating tensions through military maneuvers and regional interventions. "While claiming to safeguard world peace, the G7 keeps drawing lines along differences in ideology and values, forming exclusive groupings and inciting bloc confrontation," Jian criticised, asserting that such actions undermine international order.

China also condemned the G7's allegations of "Chinese overcapacity" as unjustified and motivated by protectionism. "The G7's 'Chinese overcapacity' allegation is unsupported by facts or the laws of economy. It is just an excuse for protectionism," he emphasised, pointing out the detrimental impact on global economic cooperation and climate initiatives.

The G7 Summit leaders have reaffirmed their dedication to a free and open Indo-Pacific governed by international law.

"We reiterate our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, based on the rule of law, which is inclusive, prosperous, and secure, grounded on sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, fundamental freedoms, and human rights," the White House said in a statement on Friday.

The summit statement stressed that the G7 was not trying to harm China or thwart its economic development but would continue to take actions to protect the businesses from unfair practices, to level the playing field and remedy ongoing harm.

"We seek constructive and stable relations with China and recognise the importance of direct and candid engagement to express concerns and manage differences. We act in our national interest. Given China's role in the international community, cooperation is necessary to address global challenges, and we continue to engage in areas of common interest," the statement said.

"We call on China to step up efforts to promote international peace and security, and to work with us to tackle the climate, biodiversity, and pollution crises, combat illicit synthetic drug trafficking, ensure global macroeconomic stability, support global health security, and address vulnerable countries' debt sustainability and financing needs," the statement added.

The summit had participation from the seven member countries, the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and France, as well as the European Union. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had invited India as an 'Outreach Country' at the G7 summit held in Italy's Apulia region from July 13-15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean, touching upon various subjects, including the transformative role of technology in human progress.