Chinese man detained in J&K for visa violation, ‘unusual online activity' on phone

A Chinese national detained in Jammu and Kashmir for alleged visa violations is under detailed investigation, with authorities sending his mobile phone for forensic examination. Officials said the man had travelled through places of strategic importance in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, prompting security concerns. 29-year-old Hu Congtai, has reportedly not provided clear answers about the purpose of his visit to the border regions.( X @InsightGL)

He was taken into custody after an Army unit detected unusual online activity linked to him, PTI reported.

Article 370 searched on phone

The officials found that Hu’s browsing history included searches related to the deployment of CRPF and Article 370 of the Constitution, which was abrogated in August 2019 to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

This raised suspicions about his recent trip to the strategically important Zanskar region in Ladakh, where he stayed for three days before arriving in Srinagar on December 1.

Officials are examining whether he deleted any digital traces before reaching Srinagar. His movements and interactions during his stay have become a key part of the investigation.

Visa restrictions ignored

Hu arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa allowing travel to Buddhist sites such as Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushinagar. However, he allegedly bypassed these restrictions and flew to Leh on November 20 without registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office at the airport.

Officials said he obtained an Indian SIM card from the open market and stayed in an unregistered guest house in Srinagar. During his time there, he visited areas that hold strategic and security significance, including Harwan, Awantipora ruins near the Army’s Victor Force headquarters, Shankaracharya Hill, Hazratbal and the Mughal Gardens.

Suspicious online activity

According to data recovered from his phone, Hu searched for information on CRPF deployment and Article 370, which was revoked in August 2019. His passport also shows extensive international travel, including visits to the United States, New Zealand, Brazil, Fiji and Hong Kong.

Under questioning, Hu claimed he had spent nine years in the United States studying physics at Boston University and described himself as an avid traveller. He said he was unaware of visa restrictions preventing him from visiting Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Officials stated that Hu had clearly violated visa rules and could be deported once the investigation is completed. Security agencies are conducting further checks to determine whether there were any additional irregularities in his travel.

