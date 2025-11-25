Chinese national arrested for illegally entering India, videographing border

A Chinese national was caught entering India illegally and was nabbed by the Sashastra Seema Bal during a routine check by the police at Rupaidiha checkpost of the India-Nepal border at Bahraich post in Uttar Pradesh. The man was allegedly videotaping the border area. The commandant said that the Chinese national is being considered a suspect due to his travels in Pakistan and the lack of valid documents to enter India. (ANI/Representational Image)

The Chinese national has been identified as 49-year-old Liu Quinjing, who was caught during a routine check conducted by police on the India-Nepal border. Liu travelled to Pakistan, and had Pakistani, Chinese, and Nepalese currencies, news agency PTI reported, quoting officials.

Ganga Singh Udavat, the commandant of the 42nd battalion of the SSB, told PTI that the officer who arrested the Chinese national informed him that after entering India from Nepal, he was allegedly videographing a sensitive border area.

3 mobile phones and a map of Nepal seized

Liu allegedly lacked the valid documents needed to enter India. Officials also seized 3 mobile phones from him, one of which contained videos of several sensitive locations in Indian territory.

Along with this, a map of Nepal was also found in his possession, which had writings in English. However, Liu indicated through gestures that he knew neither Hindi nor English.

SSB and other security agencies interrogated him through an interpreter, and it was revealed that he had also visited Pakistan. However, Liu had a visa for that country.

Travelled to Pakistan, Nepal

The commandant said that he is being considered a suspect due to his travels to Pakistan and the lack of valid documents to enter India. Further, his videography of sensitive locations and his "lack of knowledge" of English during interrogation, despite the recovered map being in English, also makes him a suspect.

Officials said that he has been handed over to the police and a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Foreigners Act.

Initial investigations by the security forces revealed that Liu entered Nepal on November 15 from China on a Nepali tourist visa. After he arrived in Nepalgunj, a city in Nepal, he illegally entered India through the Rupaidiha border on November 24.