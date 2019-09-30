Chinmayanand back in jail after discharge from Lucknow hospital

india

Hours after the Shahjahanpur district court rejected his bail plea on Monday, the police took former Union minister Chinamayanand to jail in Shahjahanpur following his discharge from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

Chinmayanand who has been accused of rape by a law student in Shahjahanpur, was admitted to the hospital on September 23, four days after his arrest following complaints of chest pain. He was being treated by a team of doctors headed by PK Goel.

On Monday, doctors decided to discharge him after all his medical investigations, including ECG, blood test, ultrasound, CT scan etc were found normal.

Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of PGI professor Amit Agarwal said “Chinmayanand was discharged on Monday evening. He was complaining of chest pain, which could also be treated in hospitals other than PGI.”

The Special investigation team (SIT) which is probing the allegations against the former BJP leader, took him to the Shahjahanpur jail as he is under 14-day judicial custody till October 3.

The 23-year-old law student is also lodged in the same jail after she was arrested in an extortion case against Chinmayanand. Her bail was also rejected on Monday by the Shahjahanpur district court.

The Uttar Pradesh government had come under fire after the police took almost a month to arrest Chinmayanand on September 20 after the woman uploaded a video complaining of sexual assault and harassment on August 24 with naming him. It was her father who named Chinmayanand in his complaint.

The woman’s arrest also drew widespread criticism of the Adityanath government which carried out preventive arrests of Congress leaders and workers on Monday when they tried to stage a march in Shahjahanpur in support of the law student.

