Chirag Paswan taunts JD (U), says he is still part of NDA
- The JD (U) has not changed its opposition to the LJP after Chirag Paswan targeted it in the Bihar assembly election.
Thumbing his nose at the Janata Dal (United) which does not consider the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) a member of the NDA, LJP national president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan insisted once again that he has full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is very much a part of the ruling alliance at the Centre.
Paswan, who had been touring different parts of Bihar to meet families of those killed in different incidents, was talking to reporters in Jehanabad on Sunday. The LJP president, after a gap of nearly three months, also renewed his attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar on the law-and-order front.
“I have full faith in Prime Minister Modi. I was with the NDA yesterday and I am with the NDA even today,” he said while replying to a query on his absence from the NDA meeting held before the budget session of Parliament. “I was invited but skipped the meeting because of health reasons,” he said.
The JD (U) and Manjhi-led HAM-S had strongly objected to the invite extended to Paswan resulting in withdrawal of invitation.
JD (U) general secretary K C Tyagi said his party’s stand on the LJP has not changed.
“The LJP had worked against the NDA’s official candidates in the Assembly elections. It did not work merely against the JD (U) but also against candidates of the BJP and two other allies, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). This caused a lot of harm to the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had himself said (during the polls) the NDA in Bihar is working under chief minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership and this includes VIP and HAM. Therefore, we do not consider the LJP a part of the NDA,” Tyagi said.
Resentment within the NDA over the decision to invite Paswan to the meeting prompted its top leaders to dissuade him from attending the meeting, people familiar with the developments said.
BJP’s other alliance partner, HAM-S also objected to Paswan’s claim. “He is not a part of the NDA for us. The LJP stabbed the NDA in the back during the polls. So, on what basis is he claiming to be the part of the NDA?” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.
The LJP had walked out of the NDA in Bihar last year due to its opposition to Nitish Kumar and contested the state Assembly polls on its own. It put up candidates in all the seats where the JD(U) was in the fray while largely spared the BJP except in a few seats. Though the LJP could win only one seat in the Bihar polls, it inflicted serious damage on the JD(U), which saw its tally fall to 43 from 71. Paswan’s intransigence triggered a backlash from Kumar’s party, with some of its leaders questioning if the LJP could still be in the NDA at the Centre.
During his weekend tour of the state, Chirag Paswan renewed his attack on Nitish Kumar for the spurt in crime. He had recently written to the chief minister supporting the demand for a CBI inquiry into the killing of IndiGo station manager in the state capital.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP
- Reiterating his stand that the new laws are in the “interests of the farmers", the Bihar CM expressed hope that misgivings over the legislations that have arisen in some states would be addressed by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹2.06 lakh crore GST compensation to states due for Apr-Nov
- Minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said The provisional GST compensation due for fiscal 2020-21 (April-November) stands at ₹2,06,461 crore. While GST compensation of ₹40,000 crore has been released to all states/UTs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan taunts JD (U), says he is still part of NDA
- The JD (U) has not changed its opposition to the LJP after Chirag Paswan targeted it in the Bihar assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't link farmers' agitation with one religion or community: Sukhbir Badal
- Speaking to the reporters after addressing ward-level meetings in connection with the forthcoming municipal elections, the SAD president appealed to the Prime Minister to talk on the agenda and focus on giving justice to farmers instead of linking the agitation with any one community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains
- Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VK Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics on her return to TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China conveys condolences to bereaved families of Uttarakhand's flood victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor Suraj Dubey cremated with full state honors in Jharkhand’s Palamu
- Suraj Dubey was found with severe burn injuries in the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar and died while being taken to a hospital in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila preps to launch new regional party in Telangana
- For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media groups of the YSRC about Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political outfit exclusively in Telangana, independent of her brother Jagan’s party, which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity of armed forces pension benefits
- The PIL stated that all personnel of Armed forces which comes under the MHA wants to get pension under the old scheme but the central government has denied it, "therefore discriminating with the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence while both the forces are Armed Forces of the Union".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two BJP MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee, spark speculations of ‘homecoming’
- While one of the BJP MLAs refused to comment on the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the other said that he had met her to discuss development projects in his constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CPI (M) leader’s remark on dialectical materialism triggers debate
- Govindan, also a party central committee member, said since the mind-set of a majority of people was still feudalistic it was impractical to implement dialectical materialism in a society that was not even ready to accept materialism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'All hope was lost': Uttarakhand workers recall hours spent trapped in tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana Cong MP A Revanth Reddy begins padayatra to protest against farm laws
- Reddy, who addressed an impressive rally at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night to protest against the controversial farm laws of the Centre, announced that he would immediately launch a padayatra up to Hyderabad, about 130 km away, to highlight the plight of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox