‘Chose silence’: Aaditya Thackeray on Disha Salian case; Nitesh Rane says ‘picture abhi baaki hai’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday declined to comment on a Mumbai Police affidavit that ruled out any foul play in the 2020 death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, saying that he “chose silence” despite repeated attempts to defame him. Aaditya Thackeray says he ‘chose silence’ on Disha Salian case despite being defamed.(PTI File)

“For the last five years, certain individuals have tried to tarnish my image. I never responded to them then, and I won’t respond now either,” Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, days after the police submitted an affidavit to the Bombay high court saying that Salian had died by suicide.

His political rival and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane, however, insisted the matter was far from over. Quoting a popular film line, he said, “Picture abhi baaki hai,” and pointed to a fresh affidavit filed by Salian’s father, Satish Salian, challenging the police findings and reiterating his demand for a CBI probe and an FIR against Thackeray.

Salian died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai’s Malad area. At the time, the Mumbai Police registered an accidental death report (ADR).

In its latest affidavit, the police said Salian had jumped out of her own volition, and that no signs of sexual or physical assault were found. The document also cited mental stress stemming from family disputes and failed business ventures.

The case remains sub judice, with the Bombay high court yet to rule on the petition filed by Salian’s father, who continues to allege that his daughter was raped and murdered in a politically motivated cover-up to shield influential individuals.

Responding to Thackeray’s remarks, fisheries and port development minister Nitesh Rane said the matter was still pending before the court.

‘Case not over yet’: Rane cites fresh affidavit by Disha Salian’s father

He told reporters, “The news being reported is based on the SIT affidavit dated June 17. However, Disha Salian's father has since filed another affidavit challenging it. So, the case is not over yet.”

“The court's observations on the SIT report should not be interpreted in isolation. The allegations made by Disha's father are serious, and the matter is sub judice. The next hearing is scheduled for July 16,” he added.

Asked whether the allegations against Thackeray were politically motivated, Rane replied, “It is not about politics. Disha Salian's father lost his daughter. He named Aaditya Thackeray and Dino Morea. Is he (Disha's father) joining politics now?”

When asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanding an apology from him, Rane said, “Why should I apologise for seeking justice for Disha Salian?”

With PTI inputs