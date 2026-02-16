New Delhi, The Central Information Commission has pulled up the Central GST authorities in Rajkot for denying information under the RTI Act on arrests, bails, cases and recoveries by citing pending investigations, observing that such blanket denial could "certainly lead to a suspicion of collusion with the offenders." CIC raps Rajkot GST office for blanket RTI denial on arrests, bails; flags 'suspicion of collusion'

Information Commissioner Vinod Kumar Tiwari held that while Section 8 of the RTI Act permits withholding of information that may impede investigation or prosecution, the exemption cannot be applied in a "blanket and mechanical manner" to all queries without examining their nature.

The appeal arose from an RTI application seeking information related to GST enforcement in Rajkot between July 2017 and September 2023.

The applicant had asked for details such as the number of cases where arrests were made, the number of cases in which prosecution complaints were filed, case-wise recoveries made after arrest, instances where bail was granted by courts, and the number of cases where appeals or revisions were filed against bail orders.

In the application, the appellant alleged that despite the "tall claims of 'unwavering commitment in combating tax evasion with stringent actions being taken against defaulters'," there was inaction after arrests, no post-arrest recoveries in many cases, and prosecution complaints were allegedly not being filed even in cases involving "huge revenue implications."

The appellant also claimed that enforcement actions remained "cosmetic in nature" and questioned the absence of follow-up measures to protect government revenue.

The GST department had denied most of the information, stating that investigations were ongoing and disclosure would impede the process, while invoking Section 8 of the RTI Act.

However, the commission noted that the appellant had largely sought statistical and numerical information.

"Such aggregated and non-identifiable numerical data, if provided without disclosing case-wise or sensitive particulars, would not ordinarily impede the process of investigation or prosecution," the order said, adding that even overall figures of recoveries for a specific period would not hamper investigations.

"The respondent has not demonstrated as to how disclosure of broad, non-identifiable statistical information in numbers alone would hamper ongoing investigations. A mere assertion that investigation is pending is not sufficient," the commission observed.

The CIC further said that a "blanket denial will certainly lead to a suspicion of collusion with the offenders/tax evaders, whereas its disclosure will expose any collusion that may have happened."

Directing the authorities to revisit the RTI application, the commission ordered the Central GST office in Rajkot to provide aggregated information in numerical form on arrests, prosecutions, bails, appeals and recoveries within three weeks, withholding only such information that squarely attracts exemption under the RTI Act with cogent justification.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.