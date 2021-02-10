IND USA
RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj filed an application with DoPT, seeking a copy of the minutes of the meetings of the committee that selected Bose.(cic.gov.in)
CIC upholds DoPT’s non-disclosure to RTI, goes by SC order

The government appointed former Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Bose as the first Lokpal of the country on March 19, 2019.
By Chetan Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:22 AM IST

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has upheld the Department of Personnel and Training’s (DoPT) refusal to share minutes of meetings headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to select the country’s anti-corruption ombudsman, Lokpal, under the Right to Information Act (RTI), saying the Supreme Court had also refused to direct the government to provide the said information.

The government appointed former Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Bose as the first Lokpal of the country on March 19, 2019. RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj filed an application with DoPT, seeking a copy of the minutes of the meetings of the committee that selected Bose.

The central public information officer (CPIO) of DoPT declined to share the information saying that the minutes of the Lokpal selection committee meetings were marked as “secret” and therefore, cannot be shared. The officer , however, provided details of when the selection committee meetings were held and who participated in them. The Lokpal selection committee was headed by the Prime Minister.

Bhardwaj, in her appeal before CIC, said that marking a file as “secret” is not a ground under the RTI law to deny information, and claimed CPIO had not used any provisions of the transparency law to deny the information sought. “Under the law, access to information can be rejected only on the grounds mentioned in section 8 or section 9 of the RTI Act. Secret is defined under the Officials Secrets Act, which is not applicable under RTI,” she said in her appeal.

Rejecting her claim, information commissioner Saroj Punhani relied on two Supreme Court judgements to deny the information sought by Bhardwaj.

The first was issued in a case related to the constitution of Lokpal by the Central government in 2014. The Supreme Court said with regard to prayer of lawyer Prashan Bhushan to put names recommend by search committee in public domain that no direction should be assigned in this regard. “Rather the matter should be left for a just determination by the selection committee as and when the meeting of the committee is convened,” the court said.

The second was regard to transparency in appointment of information commissioners by the central government. In its order in 2018, the Supreme Court said DoPT has put names of the applications for posts of information commissioners, names of members of the search committee, agenda of the search committee and minutes on its website, which shows the process was transparent.

The search committee sends its recommendation to the select committee headed by the PM, and with the leader of the opposition and a Cabinet minister as members, to decide on the appointment of the information commissioners. The court said that the statutory (selection) committee consists of very high ranking persons and the department had provided all “essential” information in respect to each candidate on its website.

In its order, CIC said that the process of selection commission of appointment of the information commissioners and the Lokpal is same in nature. “Therefore, the commission is of the considered view that in the instant matter, CPIO upheld the interest of transparency by informing the (RTI) appellant regarding all the details of the selection committee and its meetings; hence the question of lack of transparency does not hold ground,” the information watchdog’s order said.

CIC also said that having taken cognizance of the averred dictum (judgements) of the apex court, the commission does not find it appropriate to intervene with the decision of CPIO.

Nikhil Dey of National Campaign for People’s Right to Information said that CIC has not addressed the issues raised in the appeal by Bhardwaj . “I would have liked CIC to address the concerns raised by Bhardwaj in its order. Now, SC (orders) will be a ground to deny information under RTI.”

Of the 16.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses which the government ordered in early January, 11 million doses were of Covishield, and the remaining 5.5 million of Covaxin.(AFP)
Covid-19: Govt orders 14.5mn more doses as preparation for second dose begins

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:29 AM IST
  • Of the 14.5 million doses, 10 million are of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine called Covishield and manufactured by Serum Institute and 4.5 million are doses of Covaxin,,co-developed by Bharat Biotech and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
CIC upholds DoPT’s non-disclosure to RTI, goes by SC order

By Chetan Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The government appointed former Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Bose as the first Lokpal of the country on March 19, 2019.
Activist Rehana Fathima.(PTI)
Supreme Court stays high court gag order on Kerala activist

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:15 AM IST
The Kerala Police registered a criminal case against Fathima based on the video under Section 153 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) which amounts to causing provocation with intention to cause riot.
NDRF, SDRF, ITBP and army personnel carrying out search and rescue operation while clearing the debris of a tunnel after the glacier burst in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, on February 8. (ANI)
Major rockslide hit hanging glacier, led to disaster: Scientists

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:11 AM IST
A team of five scientists who visited the flash-flood site in Chamoli submitted its interim report to the institute’s director Kalachand Sain on Tuesday. It was the first team of scientists to visit the disaster site.
Indian army and rescue teams stand outside the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district.(AFP)
Uttarakhand disaster: How workers survived inside tunnel

By shiv sunny, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:35 AM IST
Iron rods protruding out of the tunnel’s walls, an excavator and the network connection in one of their mobile phones kept their hopes alive before a team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) broke in through an emergency door and rescued them.
Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari.
Congress’ Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to push private bill against farm laws

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:02 AM IST
The step appeared to be an attempt by the Congress Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab to carve out a separate political space for themselves over the raging issue.
Farmers shout slogans during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Sunhera village, in Gurugram. (ANI Photo)
Opposition leaders hit out at govt on farm laws

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:37 AM IST
Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet over protests against the farm legislation, said the farmers were braving the cold and waiting at Delhi’s borders but the government’s “eyes and ears are shut”.
Farmers at Ghazipur Border during their protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Environment of enmity must end: Farm unions

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:35 AM IST
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the platform of farm unions spearheading the protests, will hold its full working committee meeting on Wednesday, in which its leaders would discuss ways to scale up their campaign and reiterate their stand on being open to talks, said Darshan Pal, a key farm leader.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad(PTI)
Tears and praises: Rajya Sabha bids emotional farewell to Azad

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:28 AM IST
“I am concerned that whoever is appointed to his position may not be able to match up to him,” Modi said, pointing to Azad, who was sitting across the hall in the slot occupied by the Opposition floor leader in the Rajya Sabha.
The order was passed by justice Sunita Agarwal on February 2 but made public on Tuesday.(HT_PRINT)
Allahabad HC comes to rescue of man fired over sexual orientation

By Dhrubo Jyoti, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:14 AM IST
Kunal Sharma’s lawyers hailed the order. “We were able to argue that the man was dismissed from his job with no opportunity to make his case, investigation, or inquiry committee,” said Awadesh Kumar Malviya, who represented Sharma.
China had the highest premature mortality with 3.91 million deaths and India accounted for 2.46 million deaths.(HT file photo)
Over 30% deaths in ’18 caused by fossil fuels: Study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 03:11 AM IST
The study, which has been published in Environmental Research, a peer-reviewed journal, states that more than 8 million people are killed each year by air pollution from burning fossil fuels like coal and diesel.
India is so far the only country among the five countries with the highest number of confirmed cases to not have seen a second wave of the infection.(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Number theory: The Covid-19 story across the country’s districts

By Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:34 AM IST
New cases of the infection are now significantly lower than the peak in most parts of India except in the state of Kerala.
Indian army and rescue teams stand outside the entrance of a tunnel blocked with mud and debris during rescue operations in Tapovan of Chamoli district.(AFP)
Uttarakhand disaster: Hopes of tunnel rescue dim as flood toll hits 32

By Kalyan Das, shiv sunny, Dehradun, Joshimath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:44 AM IST
Toll from the tragedy climbed to 32 as rescue personnel pulled out bodies, some of which were lodged in knee-deep silt or atop trees. At least 174 people are still missing — 35 of them inside the 1.7km tunnel at the Tapovan power project where two days of excavation has failed to make much headway.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayatat in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Will hold mahapanchayats in all states to unite farmers: Rakesh Tikait

By Neeraj Mohan, Gumthla Garhu (kurukshetra)
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Urging farmers to stay united and support the agitation, Tikait said, “They are trying to divide us on the basis of religion, region and size of land holdings. But a farmer is a farmer and we all are united against these laws.”
Actor Deep Sidhu. (File photo)
Deep Sidhu spent 13 days as fugitive with friends, was active on Facebook

By Prawesh Lama, karn pratap singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Delhi police are now trying to piece together the sequence of events from that evening to the afternoon of January 26, when Sidhu was seen among those who stormed the Red Fort, vandalised the monument and hoisted two flags —one of the farmers union and another a religious flag.
