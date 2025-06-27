The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a closure report in the unnatural sexual assault case lodged against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, citing a lack of evidence. CID submits closure report in 2024 Suraj Revanna case

Suraj, grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and son of senior JD(S) leader HD Revanna, was accused of sexually assaulting a 27-year-old JD(S) party worker, Chetan KS, at his farmhouse in Ghannikad, Holenarasipur taluk, on June 16, 2024. The case was filed at Holenarasipur police station under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other charges.

Given the sensitive nature of the allegations and the political profile of those involved, the state government handed over the investigation to the CID. The agency conducted a detailed probe involving witness testimony, forensic evidence collection, and analysis of technical inputs. According to officials, the inquiry did not yield any concrete evidence to support the charges. The report was submitted to the special court on Wednesday.

“We have concluded there was insufficient evidence and filed a ‘B report’, which is typically submitted when a case lacks prima facie evidence,” CID deputy SP and investigating officer B Umesh told the Special Court for People’s Representatives on Wednesday. “The special court will now decide whether to accept the report. The complainant retains the right to file objections,” he added.

The allegations came at a politically vulnerable time for the Revanna family. Suraj’s father, HD Revanna, and brother, Prajwal Revanna, then JD(S) MP, are facing separate legal challenges. Moreover, opposition parties seized upon the assault case to question the JD(S) leadership’s integrity.

Further complicating the case, Suraj Revanna’s aide Shivakumar filed a counter-complaint, accusing the original complainant of trying to extort ₹5 crore in exchange for withdrawing the charges.

Though a court decision on the report is still pending, the CID’s findings may help Suraj Revanna navigate immediate legal threats.