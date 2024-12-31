CID to probe contractor suicide case: Minister

The state government has handed over the contractor suicide case to the criminal investigation department (CID), home minister G Parameshwara said on Monday. The state government has handed over the contractor suicide case to the criminal investigation department (CID), home minister G Parameshwara said on Monday (PTI)

“The BJP has made allegations against rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge in this case. We have handed over the matter to the CID,” Parameshwara told reporters.

He also dismissed calls for a CBI investigation, arguing that the death note did not directly implicate any ministers. “Engaging in unnecessary politics is not right. It is not possible to hand over all cases to the CBI,” he added.

The 26-year-old contractor allegedly ended his life on December 26 in front of a moving train. In the alleged seven-page suicide note posted on social media, he accused Kharge’s associate, Raju Kapanur, of issuing threats over financial disputes. He claimed that Kapanur demanded ₹1 crore and threatened him over financial matters. Additionally, the note named four others as accomplices in the threats.

Kharge has denied any involvement in the contractor’s death and expressed willingness to face a thorough investigation. “I am ready to face any kind of probe to come clean on the matter,” he said, adding that the BJP’s demands for his resignation lacked evidence.

Meanwhile, the BJP also named the members of its two fact-finding committees, formed to probe the alleged suicides and maternal deaths in the state.

On Monday, BJP media wing convener Karunakar Khasale said: “A 17-member agitation committee, led by BJP state chief spokesperson Ashwath Narayan, was formed to press the government for accountability and solutions to the alarming rise in suicide cases. The committee includes prominent leaders such as leader of the opposition in the legislative council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, MLAs Aaraga Gyanendra and Basavaraj Mattimuda, and other senior party members.”

He further said the 13-member fact-finding committee chaired by legislator Chandru Lamani was constituted to investigate the maternal deaths in the state. “Under the guidance of BJP state president BY Vijayendra, a separate agitation committee has been constituted,” he told HT.

“The committee will visit the locations where government officials, staff, and contractors have committed suicide to gather information regarding the reasons. The committee will collect details on the response of the minister in charge, the actions taken by the government, the progress of the investigation, and other relevant information,” he added.