Cigarette, loud music: Birthday celebration ends in tragedy as four die in high-speed crash in Udaipur

One of the cars involved in the collision had six occupants – a group which had celebrated one of their friends' birthday and were returning after attending a ‘Mehfil-e-Milad’ programme, India Today reported. The six people had planned to have tea at a place nearby.

The accident occurred on Saturday near Nela Talab in the Savina area at the popular Rajasthan city at around 3 am in the morning, PTI news agency reported.

Four teenagers died, while six others sustained injuries after a collision between two cars on the old Ahmedabad highway in Udaipur, police said.

A video, shot by one of the friends from inside the car, shows the person driving with a cigarette in his hand, even as loud music blared in the vehicle. The footage shows the person behind the wheels stepping on the accelerator even as the speed of the car crosses 120 kmph, and trying to take a U-turn, even as another four-wheeler can be seen approaching from the other side. Seconds later, the vehicle crashes, with the sound of glass shattering heard.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video.

The victims have been identified as Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19) and Ghulam Khwaja (17), PTI quoted Savina station house officer Ajayraj Singh as saying.

The occupants allegedly pleaded for help for nearly ten minutes after the crash, India Today quoted sources as saying. However, by the time people reached the site of the accident, four of the friends had died, while two others had serious injuries.

The second car involved in the accident had a Gujarat registration number, and was travelling from Rajgarh in Churu district to Vapi in Gujarat, according to the police.

Four passengers in the Gujarat-registered car sustained injuries in the collision, PTI cited the officer as saying.

The bodies of the deceased have been kept at the mortuary of MB Hospital for post-mortem examination, while both vehicles, which were in a mangled condition, were seized, the police officer said.