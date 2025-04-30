CISCE declares ISC Class 12, ICSE Class 10 board exam results

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations for the year 2025 on Wednesday. In line with its decision last year, the CISCE has not released an official list of toppers for either the ISC or ICSE examinations. (Representational image)

The overall pass percentage for the ISC examination stood at 99.02%. A total of 99,551 candidates appeared for the ISC examination, out of which 98,578 students passed.

Gender-wise data for the ISC examination showed that girls secured a pass percentage of 99.45%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 98.64%. This continues the pattern seen in previous years where girls have consistently achieved higher pass rates in both the ISC and ICSE examinations.

For the ICSE Class 10 examination, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 99.09%. Girls secured a pass percentage of 99.37%, while boys achieved 98.84%. The results reflect a continued trend of high performance among candidates across both examinations.

In comparison to the previous year, the overall pass percentage for the ISC examination in 2024 was 98.19%, with 98,088 candidates passing. The ICSE examination in 2024 had a pass percentage of 99.47%, with 2,42,328 students passing.

The CISCE also announced that improvement examinations for ISC candidates will be held in July 2025. These exams will be conducted offline and are open to students who wish to improve their marks in up to two subjects.

