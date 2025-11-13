CISCE releases date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 | Details

The council for the Indian school certificate examinations (CICSE) on Thursday released the schedule for the 2026 board examinations for classes 10 and 12. The academically crucial exams for class 10 and class 12 are scheduled to commence on February 17 and February 12 respectively.(HT file photo)

The ICSE and ISC results will be declared in the month of April-May 2026. “The result will NOT be available from the office of CISCE,” the official release stated adding that students can access results only on the official website of the CISCE.

Chief/Assistant supervising examiners were advised to take all necessary steps to ensure that the directions are brought to the notice of all the candidates appearing for the examination.

Board exams 2026 schedule for class 10:

February 17, Tuesday, 11 am: English Language

February 20, Friday, 11 am: English Literature

February 26, Thursday, 11 am: Hindi

March 2, Monday, 11 am: Mathematics

March 6, Friday, 11 am: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Persian, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan

March 9, Monday, 11 am: Physics

March 11, Wednesday, 11 am: Chemistry

March 13, Friday, 11 am: Biology

March 16, Monday, 11 am: History and Civics (HCG Paper I)

March 18, Wednesday, 11 am: Geography (HCG Paper II)

March 23, Monday, 11 am: Computer Applications

March 27, Friday, 11 am: Economics

March 30, Monday, 11 am: Environmental science

Board exams 2026 schedule for class 12: