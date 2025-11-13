CISCE releases date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams 2026 | Details
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 07:39 pm IST
CISCE released the 2026 exam schedule for classes 10 and 12, beginning February 17 and February 12, respectively. Results will be accessible in April-May 2026.
The council for the Indian school certificate examinations (CICSE) on Thursday released the schedule for the 2026 board examinations for classes 10 and 12.
The academically crucial exams for class 10 and class 12 are scheduled to commence on February 17 and February 12, respectively.
The ICSE and ISC results will be declared in the month of April-May 2026. “The result will NOT be available from the office of CISCE,” the official release stated adding that students can access results only on the official website of the CISCE.
Chief/Assistant supervising examiners were advised to take all necessary steps to ensure that the directions are brought to the notice of all the candidates appearing for the examination.
Board exams 2026 schedule for class 10:
- February 17, Tuesday, 11 am: English Language
- February 20, Friday, 11 am: English Literature
- February 26, Thursday, 11 am: Hindi
- March 2, Monday, 11 am: Mathematics
- March 6, Friday, 11 am: Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Persian, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan
- March 9, Monday, 11 am: Physics
- March 11, Wednesday, 11 am: Chemistry
- March 13, Friday, 11 am: Biology
- March 16, Monday, 11 am: History and Civics (HCG Paper I)
- March 18, Wednesday, 11 am: Geography (HCG Paper II)
- March 23, Monday, 11 am: Computer Applications
- March 27, Friday, 11 am: Economics
- March 30, Monday, 11 am: Environmental science
Board exams 2026 schedule for class 12:
- February 12, Thursday, 2 pm: Psychology
- February 13, Friday, 2 pm: English Language
- February 16, Monday, 2 pm: English Literature
- February 20, Friday, 2 pm: Accounts
- February 21, Saturday, 2 pm: Mass media and communications
- February 23, Monday, 2 pm: Chemistry
- February 25, Wednesday, 2 pm: History
- February 27, Friday, 2 pm: Commerce
- March 2, Monday, 2 pm: Environmental science
- March 6, Friday, 2 pm: Biology
- March 9, Monday, 2 pm: Mathematics
- March 11, Wednesday, 2 pm: Business studies
- March 13, Friday, 2 pm: Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Khasi, Mizo, Malayalam, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Modern Armenian, Tibetan, Arabic, Sanskrit
- March 16, Monday, 2 pm: Physics
- March 18, Wednesday, 2 pm: Physical education
- March 23, Monday, 2 pm: Economics, Biotechnology
- March 25, Wednesday,2 pm: Sociology
- March 27, Friday, 2 pm: Computer science
- March 30, Monday, 2 pm: Political science
- April 6, Monday, 2 pm: Geography
