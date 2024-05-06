CISCE results: ICSE records 99.47% pass percentage, ISC 98.19%

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) board examinations results on Monday recording 99.47% and 98.19% pass percentages, respectively. In both ICSE and ISC results, girls performed better than the boys. (Representative file photo)

The pass percentages have improved for both the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) from last year’s tally of 98.94% and 96.93%, respectively.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to a statement issued by CISCE’s chief executive and secretary Joseph Emmanuel, as many as 2,43,617 students had appeared for ICSE while 99,901 sat for the ISC exams this year.

In both classes, girls performed better than the boys.

While in ICSE the pass percentage among girls was 99.65% against 99.31% among boys, in ISC, the pass percentage among girls was recorded at 98.92% against 97.53% among boys.

Also Read:ICSE, ISC Result 2024: CISCE 10th, 12th results declared

For ICSE or class 10 results, the western region has the highest pass percentage at 99.91% followed by the southern region (99.88%), northern (99.31%), and eastern (99.24%).

Foreign students have recorded 93.54% pass percentage.

In class 12 (ISC), the southern region has the highest pass percentage at 99.53%, followed by the western region having a pass percentage of 99.32%, northern (98.01%), and eastern (97.84%).

In Delhi-NCR, as many as 5,629 candidates from 46 schools appeared in ICSE, and 3,332 candidates from 41 schools appeared in the ISC exam this year.

The region recorded 99.88% in ICSE, up by 0.20% from last year, and 99.10% in ISC, up by 0.06% from last year.

In case of special categories, 15,026 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates took the ICSE examination achieving a pass percentage of 99.11%, as many as 8,255 Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 98.39% while 56,803 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 99.52%.

In ISC, 5,194 SC candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 97.71%, 3,600 ST candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 96.97%, and 17,074 OBC candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 98.25%.

The board has not announced the list of toppers this year to avoid “unhealthy competition” among students.

The practice was first adopted by the CBSE in 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and then later in 2023 it decided to permanently discontinue the tradition of releasing names of top performing students.